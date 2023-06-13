Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is -63.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGMO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is -10.43% and -20.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -64.05% off its SMA200. SGMO registered -72.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.63.

The stock witnessed a -12.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.33%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has around 478 employees, a market worth around $205.77M and $241.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.04% and -82.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.53M, and float is at 138.98M with Short Float at 10.46%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIOGEN INC.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $5.27 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.65 million shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that BIOGEN INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $5.33 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.75 million shares of the SGMO stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 51.60% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -7.95% lower over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 21.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.