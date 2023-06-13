Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) is 11.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.39 and a high of $76.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOUR stock was last observed hovering at around $64.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.77% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -24.6% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.30, the stock is -4.19% and -6.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 9.45% off its SMA200. FOUR registered 46.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.97.

The stock witnessed a 0.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.60%, and is -5.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $5.38B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.07 and Fwd P/E is 20.45. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.98% and -18.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 201.80% this year.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.19M, and float is at 56.41M with Short Float at 15.74%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lauber David Taylor. SEC filings show that Lauber David Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $66.33 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Shift4 Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Frankel Jordansold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $71.05 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the FOUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Disman Nancy (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $71.65 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 375,165 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 12.52% up over the past 12 months and Fiserv Inc. (FI) that is 22.76% higher over the same period. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is 75.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.