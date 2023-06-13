TAL Education Group (TAL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -14.33% Change This Year

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is -14.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $10.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.58% higher than the price target low of $6.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.04, the stock is 1.67% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -1.59% off its SMA200. TAL registered 45.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.56.

The stock witnessed a -0.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.18%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 11700 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $1.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 86.29. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.95% and -42.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.90% this year.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 635.97M, and float is at 501.29M with Short Float at 6.86%.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading 16.67% up over the past 12 months and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is 173.10% higher over the same period.