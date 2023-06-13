Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) – The 89.41% Upside Potential Remains

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -6.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $9.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $7.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $73.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.54% off the consensus price target high of $82.22 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 81.79% higher than the price target low of $42.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is 2.97% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.47 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 15.57% off its SMA200. TME registered 74.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.10%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5805 employees, a market worth around $13.09B and $4.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.97 and Fwd P/E is 13.41. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.77% and -16.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 883.60M with Short Float at 2.25%.