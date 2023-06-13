The Mosaic Company (MOS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is -18.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.44 and a high of $62.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOS stock was last observed hovering at around $35.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $35.52, the stock is 2.50% and -11.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.2 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -24.76% off its SMA200. MOS registered -33.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.95%, and is 6.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) has around 13570 employees, a market worth around $11.75B and $18.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.12. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.98% and -43.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 135.50% this year.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 335.40M, and float is at 330.16M with Short Float at 2.90%.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at The Mosaic Company (MOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 33 times.

The Mosaic Company (MOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) that is trading -33.20% down over the past 12 months.