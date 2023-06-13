These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -2.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.01 and a high of $125.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $85.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $990.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.32% off the consensus price target high of $1285.90 offered by 59 analysts, but current levels are 83.42% higher than the price target low of $517.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.86, the stock is 1.83% and -2.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.55 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -3.36% off its SMA200. BABA registered -21.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.57%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 239740 employees, a market worth around $223.83B and $122.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.08 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.01% and -31.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a “Buy”. 59 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 48 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.58B, and float is at 2.56B with Short Float at 2.27%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -34.75% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -3.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.