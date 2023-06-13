These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for BP p.l.c. (BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is -0.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.36 and a high of $41.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BP stock was last observed hovering at around $35.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $45.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.49% off the consensus price target high of $74.76 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 12.51% higher than the price target low of $39.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.77, the stock is -2.23% and -7.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.0 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -1.28% off its SMA200. BP registered 3.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.08.

The stock witnessed a -3.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.52%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

BP p.l.c. (BP) has around 67600 employees, a market worth around $100.91B and $248.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.89 and Fwd P/E is 5.98. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.08% and -15.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

BP p.l.c. (BP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP p.l.c. (BP) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.20% this year.

BP p.l.c. (BP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.98B, and float is at 2.89B with Short Float at 0.18%.

BP p.l.c. (BP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -7.32% down over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is -0.47% lower over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 4.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.