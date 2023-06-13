These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is -1.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 14.30% and 25.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.57 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -39.99% off its SMA200. PGY registered -87.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.78.

The stock witnessed a 35.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.62%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 11.89% over the month.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has around 809 employees, a market worth around $846.56M and $765.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.00% and -96.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.60%).

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.40% this year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 711.07M, and float is at 392.74M with Short Float at 0.78%.