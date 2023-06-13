Things appear to be looking up for XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -0.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $35.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $57.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.45% off the consensus price target high of $103.30 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are 39.29% higher than the price target low of $16.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.86, the stock is 12.52% and 2.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.71 million and changing 11.16% at the moment leaves the stock -3.86% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -62.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.63.

The stock witnessed a -8.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.23%, and is 16.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 15829 employees, a market worth around $8.12B and $3.30B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.55% and -72.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.30% this year.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 861.04M, and float is at 670.16M with Short Float at 6.32%.