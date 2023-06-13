Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is -9.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.22 and a high of $15.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $13.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.38% off the consensus price target high of $23.12 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.53% lower than the price target low of $8.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.16, the stock is -8.25% and -15.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.62 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -19.49% off its SMA200. VOD registered -41.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.47.

The stock witnessed a -18.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.90%, and is -4.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has around 98103 employees, a market worth around $24.33B and $49.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.97. Distance from 52-week low is -0.65% and -42.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 454.60% this year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.73B, and float is at 2.17B with Short Float at 0.21%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -1.99% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -2.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.