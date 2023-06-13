What should you know before buying stock in Edgio Inc. (EGIO)

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) is -58.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 53.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -10.84% and -21.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -8.45% at the moment leaves the stock -69.90% off its SMA200. EGIO registered -82.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.62%, and is -9.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 10.24% over the month.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has around 1256 employees, a market worth around $108.12M and $316.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.16% and -87.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edgio Inc. (EGIO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edgio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.40% this year.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.19M, and float is at 218.11M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Edgio Inc. (EGIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) that is trading -38.80% down over the past 12 months and Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is -7.44% lower over the same period. Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) is -12.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.