What should you know before buying stock in F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is -8.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.09 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -8.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.89, the stock is 5.13% and 5.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -6.11% off its SMA200. FNB registered 3.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.65%.

The stock witnessed a 13.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.65%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has around 3916 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.12 and Fwd P/E is 7.67. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.84% and -19.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 360.86M, and float is at 347.26M with Short Float at 2.76%.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bena Pamela A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bena Pamela A bought 350 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $14.07 per share for a total of $4924.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64380.0 shares.

F.N.B. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that GUERRIERI GARY L (Chief Credit Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $14.61 per share for $73055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89317.0 shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, CAMPBELL WILLIAM B (Director) acquired 1,900 shares at an average price of $13.49 for $25640.0. The insider now directly holds 127,619 shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -13.56% down over the past 12 months and S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) that is 5.08% higher over the same period. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is -13.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.