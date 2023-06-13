What should you know before buying stock in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) is -14.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $8.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is 0.13% and 13.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 6.83% at the moment leaves the stock -25.70% off its SMA200. LYEL registered -43.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.88.

The stock witnessed a 17.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.18%, and is -13.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.10% over the week and 10.14% over the month.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $821.35M and $84.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.80% and -66.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.00%).

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.80% this year.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 249.59M, and float is at 210.08M with Short Float at 10.25%.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klausner Richard,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Klausner Richard sold 11,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $6.40 per share for a total of $71041.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.95% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -14.77% lower over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 27.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.