Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -10.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.92 and a high of $80.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $64.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $76.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.74% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.08% higher than the price target low of $72.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.74, the stock is 2.97% and -0.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -2.20% off its SMA200. RIO registered -14.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.26.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.83%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 54000 employees, a market worth around $106.77B and $55.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.36. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.19% and -20.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 0.51%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -5.83% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -17.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.