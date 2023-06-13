Why should you keep an eye on BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR)?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is 40.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.20 and a high of $37.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRBR stock was last observed hovering at around $35.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.6% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 7.92% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.91, the stock is -1.12% and 0.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 26.08% off its SMA200. BRBR registered 38.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.16.

The stock witnessed a 0.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.83%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.91 and Fwd P/E is 23.41. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.77% and -5.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.90%).

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BellRing Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.40M, and float is at 130.30M with Short Float at 2.85%.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VITALE ROBERT V,the company’sEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that VITALE ROBERT V sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $35.82 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.