Why should you keep an eye on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX)?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) is -97.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $20.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3149.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $3149.49 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $3149.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.08, the stock is -44.52% and -62.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -98.19% off its SMA200. BDRX registered -99.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.16.

The stock witnessed a -66.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -94.63%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.30% over the week and 10.83% over the month.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $4.60M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.69% and -99.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-211.80%).

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.47M, and float is at 41.47M with Short Float at 0.27%.