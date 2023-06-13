Why should you keep an eye on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) is -23.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.44 and a high of $20.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $18.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.3% off the consensus price target high of $25.17 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.39% lower than the price target low of $13.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.02, the stock is 19.23% and 12.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 6.05% at the moment leaves the stock -15.29% off its SMA200. ASAI registered -11.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.78.

The stock witnessed a 18.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.21%, and is 23.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has around 76000 employees, a market worth around $3.71B and $11.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.35 and Fwd P/E is 18.95. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.29% and -33.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.80M, and float is at 22.42M with Short Float at 6.57%.