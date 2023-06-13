Why The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is 0.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.55 and a high of $83.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $79.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $80.03, the stock is 2.55% and 2.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.55 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 6.75% off its SMA200. TJX registered 31.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.57.

The stock witnessed a 2.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.83%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has around 329000 employees, a market worth around $90.12B and $50.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.67 and Fwd P/E is 20.34. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.71% and -3.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.00%).

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.15B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 0.69%.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldenberg Scott,the company’sSEVP, Finance. SEC filings show that Goldenberg Scott sold 26,271 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $78.91 per share for a total of $2.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72580.0 shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that MEYROWITZ CAROL (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 16,223 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $79.79 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the TJX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Greenlees Louise (SEVP – Group President) disposed off 6,708 shares at an average price of $79.99 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 51,627 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 8.97% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 27.33% higher over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -18.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.