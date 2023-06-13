Will Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is 25.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $3.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is 5.79% and 16.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.79 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 15.08% off its SMA200. BBD registered -6.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.44%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.53%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has around 73855 employees, a market worth around $33.85B and $79.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.39 and Fwd P/E is 6.73. Distance from 52-week low is 47.18% and -13.27% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.31B, and float is at 5.31B with Short Float at 1.02%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 25.55% up over the past 12 months and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) that is 19.56% higher over the same period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is 43.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.