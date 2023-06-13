Will Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -1.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.97 and a high of $20.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $24.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.64% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 5.06% higher than the price target low of $17.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is -4.08% and -9.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.15 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -1.23% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -15.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.71%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $29.93B and $10.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 277.05 and Fwd P/E is 14.85. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.32% and -19.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.50% this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 1.58%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -0.88% down over the past 12 months and Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is 63.67% higher over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 64.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.