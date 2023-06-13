Will RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -23.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $24.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.91% off the consensus price target high of $57.04 offered by analysts, but current levels are 91.98% higher than the price target low of $21.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.76, the stock is -14.69% and -26.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.9 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock -14.09% off its SMA200. RLX registered -18.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.72.

The stock witnessed a -25.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.81%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 7.78% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $535.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.79 and Fwd P/E is 13.54. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.30% and -42.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 723.15M with Short Float at 5.48%.