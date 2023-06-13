W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) down -28.67% since start of the year

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is -28.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $9.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $9.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.39% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 49.62% higher than the price target low of $7.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is -3.27% and -10.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -5.01% at the moment leaves the stock -31.66% off its SMA200. WTI registered -53.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.64.

The stock witnessed a -2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.42%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $584.26M and $861.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.23 and Fwd P/E is 9.36. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.48% and -56.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.10%).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 646.50% this year.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.42M, and float is at 93.99M with Short Float at 13.60%.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading -47.35% down over the past 12 months.