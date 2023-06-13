Yunji Inc. (YJ) on Track to Reach $22.09 in a Year

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) is -76.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YJ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $22.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.09 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.14% higher than the price target low of $22.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -13.49% and -34.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -12.67% at the moment leaves the stock -67.05% off its SMA200. YJ registered -81.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -40.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.25%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.91% over the week and 30.51% over the month.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) has around 493 employees, a market worth around $36.81M and $139.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.65% and -83.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.60%).

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yunji Inc. (YJ) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yunji Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -207.30% this year.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.37M, and float is at 81.17M with Short Float at 0.07%.