ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) down -23.09% since start of the year

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is -23.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.66 and a high of $54.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.04% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -32.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.22, the stock is -11.09% and -23.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -39.70% off its SMA200. ZIM registered -74.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.43.

The stock witnessed a -23.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.63%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has around 4830 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $10.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.56. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.42% and -75.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.30%).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.17M, and float is at 80.39M with Short Float at 28.78%.