Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 92.26% Change This Year

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is 92.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.57 and a high of $130.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMD stock was last observed hovering at around $129.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.66%.

Currently trading at $124.53, the stock is 8.09% and 23.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 131.82 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 53.99% off its SMA200. AMD registered 31.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.82.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 30.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.40%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $194.33B and $23.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 516.72 and Fwd P/E is 30.17. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.20% and -4.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.30% this year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.61B, and float is at 1.61B with Short Float at 2.27%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PENG VICTOR,the company’sPresident, AMD. SEC filings show that PENG VICTOR sold 105,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $124.57 per share for a total of $13.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that WOLIN HARRY A (SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 74,473 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $125.98 per share for $9.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.42 million shares of the AMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Su Lisa T (Chair, President & CEO) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $122.63 for $36.79 million. The insider now directly holds 3,366,116 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 141.68% up over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -13.45% lower over the same period. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is 39.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.