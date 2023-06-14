Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 40.23% Change This Year

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is 40.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.45 and a high of $129.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $124.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.62% off the consensus price target high of $190.32 offered by 52 analysts, but current levels are -24.43% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.43, the stock is 0.72% and 9.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.13 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 22.41% off its SMA200. GOOG registered 11.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.25.

The stock witnessed a 5.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.02%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has around 190711 employees, a market worth around $1575.47B and $284.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.60 and Fwd P/E is 19.91. Distance from 52-week low is 49.11% and -3.95% from its 52-week high.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a “Buy”. 52 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 40 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.87B, and float is at 5.11B with Short Float at 0.69%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

A total of 125 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 94 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENNESSY JOHN L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HENNESSY JOHN L sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $125.65 per share for a total of $25130.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5740.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. (10% Owner) sold a total of 16,031 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $14.98 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 15,672 shares at an average price of $14.48 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 32.14% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 15.51% higher over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 54.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.