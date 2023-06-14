AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) up 14.18% since start of the year

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) is 14.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.22% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -222.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is 0.66% and 2.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.89 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -21.74% off its SMA200. APE registered a gain of 109.01% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$148.52.

The stock witnessed a 1.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.83%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has around 2787 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $4.08B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 147.69% and -84.67% from its 52-week high.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 974.19M, and float is at 971.53M with Short Float at 2.71%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antara Capital LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Antara Capital LP sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $3.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132.14 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,884,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.60 per share for $3.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 134.24 million shares of the APE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) disposed off 2,000,000 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $3.21 million. The insider now directly holds 136,122,084 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE).