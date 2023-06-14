Amphenol Corporation (APH) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 14.93% Upside

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is 6.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.67 and a high of $82.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APH stock was last observed hovering at around $79.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.93% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -15.46% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.82, the stock is 5.81% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 5.62% off its SMA200. APH registered 19.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.07.

The stock witnessed a 7.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.15%, and is 4.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has around 91000 employees, a market worth around $48.50B and $12.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.14 and Fwd P/E is 25.28. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.05% and -2.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amphenol Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 595.10M, and float is at 591.63M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gavelle Jean-Luc,the company’sPresident, ISS Division. SEC filings show that Gavelle Jean-Luc sold 184,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $74.67 per share for a total of $13.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Amphenol Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Gavelle Jean-Luc (President, ISS Division) sold a total of 129,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $81.64 per share for $10.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, NORWITT RICHARD ADAM (President & CEO) disposed off 650,000 shares at an average price of $81.72 for $53.12 million. The insider now directly holds 967,424 shares of Amphenol Corporation (APH).

Amphenol Corporation (APH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is trading 41.47% up over the past 12 months and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) that is 7.25% higher over the same period. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is -8.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.