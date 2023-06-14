Analysts suggest AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) could spike 9.87% in a year

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.30 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.87% off the consensus price target high of $11.25 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.74% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is 8.75% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.48 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 0.91% off its SMA200. AGNC registered -15.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.42%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.17%, and is 4.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $6.00B and $432.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.53. Distance from 52-week low is 38.90% and -21.30% from its 52-week high.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -296.90% this year.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 579.30M, and float is at 569.35M with Short Float at 4.79%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reid Sean,the company’sEVP. SEC filings show that Reid Sean bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $8.91 per share for a total of $98010.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11000.0 shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Larocca Prue (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $9.07 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94132.0 shares of the AGNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Kain Gary D (Director, Executive Chair) disposed off 350,000 shares at an average price of $9.30 for $3.26 million. The insider now directly holds 1,807,479 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -20.64% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -11.24% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -12.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.