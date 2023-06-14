Analysts suggest Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) could spike 98.38% in a year

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) is -96.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $119.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -47.41% and -80.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.6 million and changing -22.59% at the moment leaves the stock -97.91% off its SMA200. MCOM registered -99.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.14.

The stock witnessed a -66.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -96.86%, and is -24.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.25% over the week and 22.76% over the month.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has around 284 employees, a market worth around $2.73M and $16.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.87% and -99.83% from its 52-week high.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.54M, and float is at 1.73M with Short Float at 30.12%.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Palella Salvatore,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Palella Salvatore bought 15,722 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $10845.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.