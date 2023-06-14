Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is 19.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.62 and a high of $74.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $73.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.37% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.6% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -16.94% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.01, the stock is 13.20% and 17.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 21.95% off its SMA200. APO registered 39.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.10.

The stock witnessed a 21.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.19%, and is 7.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has around 2540 employees, a market worth around $42.99B and $13.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.77. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.62% and 1.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.70%).

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.20% this year.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.12M, and float is at 328.86M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRIS JOSHUA,the company’s. SEC filings show that HARRIS JOSHUA sold 3,323 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $67.51 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33.74 million shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that HARRIS JOSHUA () sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $66.44 per share for $19.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33.75 million shares of the APO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, HARRIS JOSHUA () disposed off 198,802 shares at an average price of $65.67 for $13.06 million. The insider now directly holds 34,045,006 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO).