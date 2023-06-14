Are we looking at the next big move in NIKE Inc. (NKE)?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is -8.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.22 and a high of $131.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $106.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.26% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -12.4% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.78, the stock is -2.47% and -9.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.4 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -4.95% off its SMA200. NKE registered -6.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.43.

The stock witnessed a -11.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.27%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 79100 employees, a market worth around $164.65B and $50.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.81 and Fwd P/E is 26.75. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.87% and -18.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 1.25%.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Friend Matthew,the company’sEVP: CFO. SEC filings show that Friend Matthew sold 9,210 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $107.50 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41771.0 shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that PARKER MARK G (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $120.86 per share for $13.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.36 million shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Nielsen Johanna (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) disposed off 282 shares at an average price of $126.03 for $35540.0. The insider now directly holds 3,518 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is -59.70% lower over the past 12 months.