Are we looking at the next big move in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) is 20.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.26 and a high of $205.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $171.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.31% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -65.18% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $173.44, the stock is 1.31% and 9.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.17 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 11.29% off its SMA200. SNOW registered 41.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$61.56.

The stock witnessed a 3.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.05%, and is -4.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has around 5884 employees, a market worth around $57.74B and $2.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 184.12. Profit margin for the company is -37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.29% and -15.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.16M, and float is at 291.42M with Short Float at 4.94%.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dageville Benoit,the company’sPresident of Products. SEC filings show that Dageville Benoit sold 13,182 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $170.15 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41955.0 shares.

Snowflake Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Slootman Frank (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 1,724 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $174.31 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the SNOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Kleinerman Christian (SVP, Product Management) disposed off 724 shares at an average price of $174.31 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 744,204 shares of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW).