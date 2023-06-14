Are we looking at the next big move in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is -18.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.31 and a high of $176.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNC stock was last observed hovering at around $127.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $142.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.72% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -9.2% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.86, the stock is 6.34% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -12.14% off its SMA200. PNC registered -18.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.37%.

The stock witnessed a 15.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.28%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has around 59894 employees, a market worth around $51.40B and $18.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.83 and Fwd P/E is 9.58. Profit margin for the company is 32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.82% and -26.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 401.00M, and float is at 396.99M with Short Float at 1.92%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Salesky Bryan Scott,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Salesky Bryan Scott bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $127.10 per share for a total of $50840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 410.0 shares.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that ALVARADO JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $123.89 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1100.0 shares of the PNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Fallon Kieran John (Executive Vice President) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $125.45 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 12,046 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 18.80% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -11.37% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 6.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.