Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is -48.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.87% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 56.57% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 7.24% and -3.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.23 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -52.73% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -49.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.14.

The stock witnessed a 14.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.94%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $228.87M and $29.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.18% and -82.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.70%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.20% this year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 302.05M, and float is at 291.38M with Short Float at 21.49%.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Holmlin R. Erik,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Holmlin R. Erik bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $0.64 per share for a total of $9639.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Bionano Genomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Stewart Christopher P. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $0.67 per share for $33415.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the BNGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Linney Yvonne (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.62 for $72402.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO).