Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -38.01% Change This Year

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is -38.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $26.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLNK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.4% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.80, the stock is -1.09% and -5.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -43.21% off its SMA200. BLNK registered -57.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.31.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.27%, and is 1.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.19% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has around 564 employees, a market worth around $465.53M and $73.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.04% and -74.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.20%).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.40% this year.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.47M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 34.35%.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARKAS MICHAEL D,the company’sFormer Dir., Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $6.06 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.86 million shares.

Blink Charging Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that FARKAS MICHAEL D (Former Dir., Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $6.63 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.88 million shares of the BLNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, FARKAS MICHAEL D (Former Dir., Chairman & CEO) disposed off 19,486 shares at an average price of $6.69 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,913,130 shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is 21.79% higher over the past 12 months.