Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 59.67% Upside

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is -1.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $8.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.56% lower than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is 10.53% and 8.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing 9.50% at the moment leaves the stock -22.66% off its SMA200. BFLY registered -29.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.96.

The stock witnessed a 33.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.22%, and is 9.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $511.66M and $73.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.92% and -72.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.30%).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -352.80% this year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.79M, and float is at 155.22M with Short Float at 16.37%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stoica Andrei G,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Stoica Andrei G sold 11,661 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $26269.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Weiss Lawrence T (CLO, GC and Corp Sec) sold a total of 52,296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $2.22 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the BFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Getz Heather C (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 64,536 shares at an average price of $1.98 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,448,955 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY).