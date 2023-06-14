Check out this: Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) is 125.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $7.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCUL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is -5.48% and 2.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 33.86% off its SMA200. OCUL registered 72.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.14.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.51%, and is -16.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.37% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $504.25M and $51.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 147.08% and -20.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.00%).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -977.30% this year.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.39M, and float is at 76.10M with Short Float at 7.26%.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mattessich Antony C.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Mattessich Antony C. sold 19,669 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $4.24 per share for a total of $83397.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Notman Donald (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $4.24 per share for $27458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the OCUL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Ozden Rabia Gurses (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 6,416 shares at an average price of $4.24 for $27204.0. The insider now directly holds 101,363 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) that is trading 16.77% up over the past 12 months and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) that is 30.07% higher over the same period.