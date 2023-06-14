Check out this: Planet Labs PBC (PL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is -18.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.29 and a high of $7.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 29.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is -18.73% and -15.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.37 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -26.28% off its SMA200. PL registered -31.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.38.

The stock witnessed a -14.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.27%, and is -27.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.64% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has around 930 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $203.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.29% and -53.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.60%).

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.19M, and float is at 241.19M with Short Float at 3.49%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Ashley F.,the company’sCFO & COO. SEC filings show that Johnson Ashley F. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $2500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

Planet Labs PBC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Johnson Ashley F. (CFO & COO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $4.60 per share for $4600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the PL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Johnson Ashley F. (CFO & COO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $4.10 for $4100.0. The insider now directly holds 939,154 shares of Planet Labs PBC (PL).