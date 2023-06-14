Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) is -14.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.01 and a high of $23.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRBG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $17.16, the stock is 0.65% and 3.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -11.49% off its SMA200. CRBG registered a loss of -13.51% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.31.

The stock witnessed a 5.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.46%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $11.28B and $21.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.61 and Fwd P/E is 3.60. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.48% and -26.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.40%).

Corebridge Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 650.80M, and float is at 141.83M with Short Float at 6.56%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $16.25 per share for a total of $1.21 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426.39 million shares.

Corebridge Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Colberg Alan B. (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $22.92 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37858.0 shares of the CRBG stock.