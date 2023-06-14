Doximity Inc. (DOCS) down -3.25% since start of the year

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) is -3.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.91 and a high of $47.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOCS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.91% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -15.96% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.47, the stock is 0.81% and -3.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 0.54% off its SMA200. DOCS registered -4.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.89.

The stock witnessed a -1.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.29%, and is -4.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has around 977 employees, a market worth around $6.37B and $419.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.38 and Fwd P/E is 33.23. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.73% and -31.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Doximity Inc. (DOCS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.81M, and float is at 118.27M with Short Float at 10.10%.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Doximity Inc. (DOCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cabral Timothy S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4714.0 shares.

Doximity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Cabral Timothy S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $32.00 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4714.0 shares of the DOCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Cabral Timothy S (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 4,714 shares of Doximity Inc. (DOCS).