Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:EDIT Stock Is Going Next

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) is 29.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.33 and a high of $19.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDIT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.77% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -63.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.47, the stock is 19.77% and 32.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.54 million and changing 15.51% at the moment leaves the stock 12.18% off its SMA200. EDIT registered 3.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.06%, and is 11.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.36% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has around 226 employees, a market worth around $785.70M and $22.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.20% and -42.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.60%).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.92M, and float is at 68.43M with Short Float at 29.96%.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Neill Gilmore Neil,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that O’Neill Gilmore Neil sold 6,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $61638.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Editas Medicine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Eaton Bruce (EVP, CBO AND CTO) sold a total of 105 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $9.50 per share for $998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76674.0 shares of the EDIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, ROBERTSON MICHELLE (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 949 shares at an average price of $9.87 for $9369.0. The insider now directly holds 106,610 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -42.47% down over the past 12 months.