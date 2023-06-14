HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) is 8.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $44.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCP stock was last observed hovering at around $26.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.82% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.62% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -13.69% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.56, the stock is -8.35% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 10.55% at the moment leaves the stock -0.16% off its SMA200. HCP registered -1.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.71.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.65%, and is -16.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $5.49B and $513.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 656.89. Profit margin for the company is -48.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.49% and -33.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.70%).

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.81M, and float is at 87.94M with Short Float at 6.18%.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENSHALL DAVID J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HENSHALL DAVID J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $26.82 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10394.0 shares.

HashiCorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Dadgar Armon (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 11,446 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $35.05 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70000.0 shares of the HCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Dadgar Armon (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 38,234 shares at an average price of $34.65 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 81,446 shares of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP).