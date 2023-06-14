Is ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) a good stock to buy now?

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) is -41.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 25.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 4.29% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -25.78% off its SMA200. IBRX registered -11.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.29k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.90.

The stock witnessed a 31.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.56%, and is -9.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.72% over the week and 14.43% over the month.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has around 703 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 147.11% and -61.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-154.60%).

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.90% this year.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 428.38M, and float is at 108.71M with Short Float at 20.60%.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLASZYK MICHAEL D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BLASZYK MICHAEL D bought 71,915 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71915.0 shares.

ImmunityBio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Brennan John Owen (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $2.83 per share for $70700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the IBRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Clark Wesley (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $2.91 for $20370.0. The insider now directly holds 8,000 shares of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX).