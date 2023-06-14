Is Pinterest Inc. (PINS) a good stock to buy now?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is -0.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.77 and a high of $29.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.82% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -27.63% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.25, the stock is 3.09% and -1.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.09 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -1.70% off its SMA200. PINS registered 26.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$52.43.

The stock witnessed a 13.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.96%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 3987 employees, a market worth around $16.63B and $2.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.06. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.56% and -17.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -128.10% this year.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 681.14M, and float is at 582.72M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rajaram Gokul,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rajaram Gokul sold 1,934 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $24.26 per share for a total of $46919.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58722.0 shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $25.00 per share for $62500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.74 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 181,715 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).