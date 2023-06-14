Is SentinelOne Inc. (S) a good stock to buy now?

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) is 8.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.43 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The S stock was last observed hovering at around $15.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.84% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -31.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.79, the stock is -10.66% and -8.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.79 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -13.37% off its SMA200. S registered -29.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.12%, and is 15.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $4.73B and $477.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.03% and -47.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.30M, and float is at 230.59M with Short Float at 7.01%.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at SentinelOne Inc. (S) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Ric,the company’sCPO & CTO. SEC filings show that Smith Ric sold 15,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $13.94 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Weingarten Tomer (President, CEO) sold a total of 21,697 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $12.64 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the S stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Smith Ric (CPO & CTO) disposed off 15,498 shares at an average price of $12.64 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 547,204 shares of SentinelOne Inc. (S).