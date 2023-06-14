Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is -11.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.69 and a high of $41.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KDP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.96% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -5.07% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.52, the stock is -0.13% and -5.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.17 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -11.77% off its SMA200. KDP registered -11.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.72.

The stock witnessed a -3.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.98%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $44.39B and $14.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.97 and Fwd P/E is 16.45. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.69% and -23.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.41B, and float is at 886.21M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Singer Robert S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Singer Robert S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $32.00 per share for a total of $32000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37001.0 shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Singer Robert S (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $31.88 per share for $47820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36001.0 shares of the KDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Singer Robert S (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $31.86 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 34,501 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading -1.56% down over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 11.70% higher over the same period.