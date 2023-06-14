Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:LNC Stock Is Going Next

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -20.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.50 and a high of $54.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.55% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -53.56% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.57, the stock is 12.78% and 15.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing 5.22% at the moment leaves the stock -25.71% off its SMA200. LNC registered -51.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46.

The stock witnessed a 28.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.46%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 11316 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $17.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.02. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.81% and -54.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -231.30% this year.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.20M, and float is at 153.12M with Short Float at 5.30%.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KELLY GARY C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KELLY GARY C bought 7,838 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $25.52 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15007.0 shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Kennedy John Christopher (EVP, President LFD) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $30.79 per share for $46185.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20336.0 shares of the LNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Connelly Deirdre P (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $37.41 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MetLife Inc. (MET) that is trading -13.08% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -12.09% lower over the same period. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 24.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.