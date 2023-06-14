Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is -3.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.62 and a high of $138.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPC stock was last observed hovering at around $112.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $112.50, the stock is 2.47% and -4.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -3.13% off its SMA200. MPC registered 3.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.37.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.96%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has around 17800 employees, a market worth around $47.49B and $175.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.94% and -18.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 444.00M, and float is at 423.43M with Short Float at 3.03%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER,the company’sSenior VP and Controller. SEC filings show that HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER sold 5,717 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $108.91 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6916.0 shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Gagle Suzanne (Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff) sold a total of 60,019 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $134.28 per share for $8.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45997.0 shares of the MPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Gagle Suzanne (Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff) disposed off 60,021 shares at an average price of $137.23 for $8.24 million. The insider now directly holds 45,997 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 5.95% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -9.63% lower over the same period.