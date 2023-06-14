Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is -24.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.07 and a high of $59.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $37.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.25% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -6.08% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.19, the stock is 8.59% and 6.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.67 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -15.89% off its SMA200. OVV registered -35.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.56.

The stock witnessed a 16.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.24%, and is 4.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has around 1744 employees, a market worth around $9.41B and $13.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.23 and Fwd P/E is 4.48. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.08% and -35.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.40%).

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovintiv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.80% this year.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.30M, and float is at 241.69M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zemljak Renee Ellen,the company’sEVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl. SEC filings show that Zemljak Renee Ellen sold 70,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $46.40 per share for a total of $3.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ovintiv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Mayson Howard John (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $45.62 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21403.0 shares of the OVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Zemljak Renee Ellen (EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl) disposed off 610 shares at an average price of $55.12 for $33623.0. The insider now directly holds 71,814 shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV).